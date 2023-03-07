Barcelona make progress in bid to land Vitor Roque - report

Barcelona have reportedy stepped up their interest in Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque ahead of the summer transfer window.

Relevo are reporting that the Catalans have “accelerated talks” with Atletico Paranaense recently as they seek to win the race to sign the 18-year-old.

The transfer is described as being “complex” but things are progressing despite Barca’s ongoing financial difficulties.

Barcelona seem determined to land Roque and are planning a deal that is worth over 40 million euros including variables.

Atletico Paranaense are apparently willing to be flexible which may just help the transfer to go through this summer.

There’s a possibility the Brazilian club could be willing to lower the price, depending on different variables, or even accept a loan with a purchase option in 2024.

The report also warns that for Roque to arrive there must be departures. Sergio Busquets’s continuity is said to be “increasingly unlikely” and there’s also mention of a possible Ansu Fati sale again.