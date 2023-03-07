Lewandowski expected to make Barcelona return against Athletic Club

Robert Lewandowski is expected to be available for Barcelona on Sunday against Athletic Club after recovering from a hamstring strain.

The Poland international was back in training at the weekend and should get the medical green light to return to action this week.

RAC1 report Lewandowski will travel to Bilbao and is fit enough to play against Ernesto Valverde’s side.

The news will be a boost for Xavi who has had to juggle injuries and suspensions to key players in recent weeks.

Yet Xavi will have to wait to welcome Pedri and Ousmane Dembele back. The duo are not expected to return against Athletic but there is hope they could make El Clasico.

Real Madrid head to the Camp Nou in La Liga on March 19 and Barca are hoping to have both players back for what will be another crunch game between the two rivals.

Barcelona moved nine points clear of Los Blancos at the weekend and know a victory would be a devastating blow to Madrid’s hopes of retaining the title.