Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio linked to Barcelona

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is reportedly willing to listen to offers from FC Barcelona, although the Catalans have yet to send a formal proposal. The winger is not happy with his lack of playing time at the capital club.

At one point it looked like he might renew his deal, but he has played less and less minutes and there is a chance that he will leave on a free transfer. AC Milan and Arsenal FC are said to be ready to bid on him, but Barcelona could be in the mix.

He almost signed for the Catalan club from Mallorca in 2014. Ultimately, disagreements over the last few million of his final fee made all the difference.

Barcelona would be interested in getting a player of his quality on a free transfer, but they are unlikely to make a move. Put simply, Barcelona have plenty of wingers as it stands: Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati. They’d likely only go for Asensio if one of them left.