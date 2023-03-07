FC Barcelona News: 7 March 2023; Asensio willing to move, Pedri injury update

The defence continues to be key in La Liga | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have now kept 18 clean sheets from 24 La Liga games this season, as the defence continues to be key for Xavi’s league leaders.

Pedri will not be ready to face Athletic Bilbao | Sport

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is not expected back in time for the team’s next game against Athletic at San Mames as he is not fully recovered from injury.

WATCH: Kounde jumps into crowd to give shirt to young fan | Football Espana

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was spotted jumping into the crowd at the Camp Nou to give his shirt to a young fan after making the promise on social media.

Inter Milan interested in Samuel Umtiti if he leaves Barca | Sport

Inter Milan are interested in signing French center-back Samuel Umtiti in the summer if he decides to leave Barcelona, according to reports from Italy.

Barcelona consider selling part of museum as new lever | Football Espana

Barcelona are considering selling between 20% and 40% of the club’s museum in a bid to raise further income ahead of the summer transfer window.

Angry Madrid winger Marco Asensio willing to move to Barca | Sport

Marco Asensio is angry at being ostracised at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti and would be willing to move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.