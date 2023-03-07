Barcelona fear Ousmane Dembele could miss La Liga clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona fear that Ousmane Dembele may end up missing the visit from Real Madrid in La Liga on March 19.

Dembele had been due back for the league Clasico at the Camp Nou, but the latest update suggests that the game may come too soon.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Dembele has been ruled out of the weekend’s trip to Athletic and his presence against Madrid is now “complicated.”

Dembele met with the club’s medical staff on Tuesday and his recovery process has been slowed down as a precaution.

Barcelona don’t want Dembele to suffer any relapses and are not willing to take any risks with his fitness in the final stretch of the season.

Dembele had been a regular this season for Barcelona until he was forced onto the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury against Girona in January.

It was previously reported that Dembele would be out for 4-6 weeks but it seems his recovery is taking longer than expected and he may not return until April.