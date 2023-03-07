Barcelona in a hurry to know Busquets’ 2024 plans - report

Barcelona and Sergio Busquets have danced back and forth this season. For the first half of the year, it seemed that Barcelona wasn’t interested in returning the veteran for another season.

However, as injuries have picked up and the play has slowed, Busquets has reasserted himself as a vital member of the Barca midfield. According to a report from Sport, Barca are now keen to bring him back for another season and are pressing to find out what his intentions are heading into next year.

What the report details is that they want to give Sergio the choice, but aren’t going to give him a plethora of time to field offers. They don’t want to be held hostage and his reception of offers from sources the likes of MLS and Saudia Arabia are something he might need to expedite before making a final decision on his future.