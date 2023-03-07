Aston Villa and Liverpool to pounce on Barcelona target - report

Aston Villa and Liverpool are said to be making moves to land Las Palmas winger Alberto Moleiro, who has been a target for FC Barcelona for a while, according to the latest rumors.

The Catalans had agreed to pay 10 million euro plus 15 in variables for the 19-year-old, but it seems that Las Palmas have changed their mind and want 25 million straight up. That could put him outside of Barça’s price range. That’s where the Premier League clubs could get involved.

However, if Las Palmas were to gain promotion, then the situation would change. They are currently first in the second division, and if they do achieve their goal, then Moleiro’s release clause would stand at 60 million. Then, it’s possible he could stay one more season at Las Palmas.

The player’s entourage is said to respect Barcelona’s set-up and consider that the Camp Nou would be a good place for him. But even though the youngster is said to prioritize his footballing career, the financial aspect could be too much to overcome.