Barcelona still interested in Sofyan Amrabat - report

FC Barcelona are still keen on signing Sofyan Amrabat, perhaps the breakthrough player of the last FIFA World Cup. Barça were close to getting him in the winter transfer window, but ultimately his club, Fiorentina, did not agree to the proposed terms.

It was reported that Amrabat tried to move heaven and earth to get the move, but it never came to fruition. However, he is still crazy about wearing blue and claret, and Can Barça have not forgotten about that.

Barcelona’s top decision-makers when it comes to transfers, Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, think he would strengthen the midfield. Sergio Busquets may leave Barcelona once his deal is up this summer, but even if he were to stay, Amrabat would be a good alternative.

Fiorentina did not accept Barcelona’s offer of a loan with an option to buy, because it was late in the window and they would not be able to sign a replacement. They valued him at 40 million then, although that might come down in the summer as Amrabat’s contract ends in 2024.

The financial aspect is the biggest problem for Barça. La Liga’s president, Javier Tebas, has been steadfast that they won’t be able to sign unless they have big sales this summer.