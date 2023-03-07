Mateu Alemany has yet to renew Barcelona deal

Mateu Alemany’s future is not entirely known. The FC Barcelona sporting director has been praised for his work under difficult circumstances, and most fans would probably want him tied down for longer. As it is, he has a contract until 2024, but he has not extended his contract beyond that.

A lot of club’s are said to be interested in the sporting director’s services, most notably Aston Villa. It’s said the Premier League club is ready to offer him a lot of resources and full control, plus a very nice salary.

For the moment, he has rejected that and other proposals. But at the same time, he has not committed for any longer, despite the fact that club president Joan Laporta wants him to stay for at least one additional year.

It’s understood that Alemany is intent on fulfilling his current contract, continuing to help Barcelona along on their path to financial and sporting recovery. But after that, it’s not so clear, in part because restrictions imposed by La Liga could make signing players complicated for a while.