Laporta says Barcelona want three players but warns an exit will be needed

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on some of the club’s transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

The club chief reckons the club are hoping to strengthen the squad, despite their ongoing financial difficulties, but warns an exit will be needed.

“We need to sign a right-back and then a centre-back depending on market opportunities. We’d do what we can,” he said. “We probably would need a striker, but someone would have to leave first. In midfield, we are in a good place plus we have players coming through La Masia that will make it into the first team. “That’s something Xavi has to do too — promote young players. A new striker would fit, but we don’t have bottomless resources like state-owned clubs. He has to remain prudent.”

Barcelona are thought to be keen on Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque but it’s not clear who would leave to facilitate his signing. Ansu Fati’s name has been mentioned, although Xavi and Laporta have both previously insisted the No. 10 is not for sale.