Barcelona to be charged with ‘continuous corruption’ over referee scandal - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to be charged with “continuous corruption” over payments made to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referee.

The latest update on the scandal comes from El Pais who report the Prosecutor’s Office is about to charge Barcelona and former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Barcelona will be charged with “corruption in business” which the report says could mean jail time for those involved, ragin from six months to four years, as well as a fine.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has promised a full explanation of the referee payments, spoke about the scandal today and came up with the following.

“We will give a news conference on it soon,” he said. “But Barca have never bought referees nor influence. That was never the intention and that has to be clear. The facts contradict those that are trying to tell a different story.”

The Catalans paid a total of €7 million to Negerira in total, although the investigation is focused on the period between 2016 and 2018 when the former ref received €1.4m.