Suarez: ‘Messi and I told Neymar to stay at Barca if he wants to win everything ‘

Luis Suarez had some fascinating quotes this week regarding Neymar’s much-publicized exit from Barcelona in 2017. The Brazilian’s exit sparked the end of one of the best attacks of the 21st century and the elite combination of the MSN.

Suarez spoke about how when PSG came asking about Neymar moving, he and Lionel Messi advised the young Brazilian to stay at Barcelona if he wanted to win all the things.

“If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d’Or for sure. I didn’t really like talking about it, but there came a time when it was already a big thing, so we went to talk to Neymar and said, ‘Ney, if you want to win everything stay here with us.’ “We, as friends, advised him to stay, but it’s his decision, his family’s decision. We said: ‘Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, [for example]. Football will be better there. But in France?’” Suarez | Source

There's no doubt Neymar’s move to PSG hasn’t turned out as he expected. He quickly became overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and a myriad of injuries has hampered him every time he seems poised for greatness. His staying at Barca is one of the more interesting what-ifs in Barca history. If he stays, no Coutinho and Dembele, the finances are in a better place to some extent, and maybe Messi stays.

Who knows. All I know is I hope we get to see a season of Neymar joy as he heads into the later stages of his career.