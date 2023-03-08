Laporta considering renewing Xavi’s contract at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted he is thinking about handing Xavi a new contract at the Camp Nou.

Xavi has led Barcelona to the top of the table in La Liga, nine points clear of Real Madrid, and into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in his first full season in charge.

There’s been disappointment in Europe, but Xavi remains on target to do the double and could be rewarded with a new long-term deal.

“I’ve already considered it, even if we don’t win LaLiga,” he said. “I have said as much to Xavi, but he insists that if we don’t win LaLiga... “[But] I want to send a message of stability. We have to renew his deal because of how we play, he knows the club, he defends the style... He understands the club’s situation and isn’t asking for crazy [signings].”

Laporta also says that he wants to renew Sergio Busquets’ contract and will make the captain a proposal shortly.

“Busquets is out of contract and he is a fundamental person in the dressing room,” he added. “Xavi wants him to continue and he is thinking about what to do. He has other important offers to take his career to another level. As a person and father, it is understood. “We have not made a firm proposal, but we will do it shortly. We want him to continue for a year more.

It’s thought that Busquets is wanted by Inter Miami and clubs in Saudi Arabia. The captain has not confirmed his plans for next year yet and clearly has a big decision to make soon.