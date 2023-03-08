Laporta drops hint about Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez’s Barcelona futures

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that loanees Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez could both be part of the first-team squad at the Camp Nou next season.

The two players are both out on loan, with Abde at Osasuna and Nico at Valencia, but are due back at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Laporta has been asked about both players and hinted they are set to stay at Barca.

“Yesterday I saw the match against Celta for him [Abde]. He is a player that the coaching staff likes and Nico [González] too,” he said.

Abde has enjoyed regular football at Osasuna and has impressed with his goals in the Copa del Rey which have his side on the brink of the final.

Nico has had a tougher time at Valencia. The midfielder is only just back in training after suffering a toe injury that required surgery and has disrupted his season.

Both players extended their contracts at Barcelona before heading out on loan and are tied to the club until 2026.