Xavi: Barcelona will strengthen for sure this summer

Barcelona coach Xavi is expecting signings this summer despite the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said it will be “practically impossible” for the Catalans to sign this summer, while Joan Laporta has claimed the club want three players.

Xavi has now had his say on the matter and is expecting new arrivals in time for next season.

“Barça always has to strengthen itself when a market arrives. Whether we like it or not, this is going to pay off and at Barça everything has to be excellent,” he said. “We are in a difficult economic situation to manage, we depend on fair play, but we will reinforce ourselves for sure. We have to be more competitive in Europe. It has been the test that has told us that we are still not completely well.”

Barcelona continue to be linked with dozens of players, most notably young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque who could arrive from Athletico Paranaense.