FC Barcelona matches best defensive record of 21st century in Europe

Against Valencia on Sunday, Marc-André Ter Stegen once again did not have to pick the ball out of the back of his net. That’s the eighteenth time this league season that the German stopper has been spared that unfortunate duty. In just 24 games!

Barcelona in a rush to to know Busquets’ plans for the 2023-24 season - SPORT

The renewal of Sergio Busquets has become a matter of state at Barça. Just a few months ago, the issue was much more open and there was even a certain tendency to assume that the club captain would leave in a decision that could be in the interest of both parties. Now, though, the club are working on keeping him for one more season.

Dir. of football Mateu Alemany has still not renewed his contract with Barça - SPORT

Just a few days ago there was a rumour that Aston Villa had ‘tapped up’ Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany to head up their football department, offering him a free hand in a new sporting project and a very significant salary.

Barcelona’s shirt sponsor for upcoming El Clasico fixture revealed - Football España

Barcelona’s commercial agreement with Spotify has generated significant funds for the club in a time when money is essential, as they continue to struggle with financial issues. The music streaming service sponsor the Camp Nou, while they have an arrangement with the Blaugrana that sees a different artist adorn their strips as a main sponsor for the El Clasico fixtures in La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez makes Barcelona admission as contract speculation ramps up - Football España

Xavi’s work has not gone unnoticed with the Barcelona hierarchy, and Joan Laporta wants to tie him down to a new contract, with his current one expiring at the end of next season. Xavi appreciates Laporta’s confidence, and he stated his admiration for Barca’s president, but he insisted that now is not the time to discuss his future at the club, as per MD.

Joan Laporta gives public backing to misfiring Barcelona star - Football España

Barcelona’s narrow victory over Valencia on Sunday afternoon was somewhat overshadowed by the disagreement between Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati during the match. The pair were seen at odds when Torres refused to let Fati take Barcelona’s penalty in the second half, which the former ended up missing. Fati was visibly annoyed as a result, but Xavi Hernandez clarified post-match that Torres was the designated penalty taker.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms intention with head coach Xavi Hernandez - Football España

Despite their poor European excursions, Barcelona officials are very happy with Xavi’s performance as head coach, and club president Joan Laporta has confirmed that a contract extension will be tabled in the summer, as per MD.

Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona will sign a forward this summer - Football España

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Blaugrana will look to bring in a striker this summer, as they struggle for goals in La Liga. Speaking at a lunch with MD Editor Santi Nolla, Laporta was asked what Barcelona would be doing in terms of signings this summer. He was surprisingly open about their plans.