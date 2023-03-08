Barcelona trio are playing for their Camp Nou futures now

After Joan Laporta’s latest interview, there can be no doubt that three Barcelona players will be playing for their futures at the club over the next few months.

At a lunch with Mundo Deportivo’s Santi Nolla, the Barca president admitted that the club will want to bring in another striker this summer.

Six into three won’t go, and there’s no way that either Robert Lewandowski or Ousmane Dembele will be departing the club, so that leaves a trio of attackers needing to get their heads down and work.

If they weren’t under enough pressure already, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha would now appear to be in a shoot-out to retain their places.

One will be the fall guy and, frankly, they’ll only have themselves to blame.

None have really set the world alight this season, but at least one can see some sort of progression as far as Raphinha is concerned.

As the campaign continues, so the Brazilian is growing more comfortable in his role. His decision making is still questionable at times, but he is at least exciting to watch, and unpredictable for defenders.

Once upon a time we would’ve said exactly the same about Ansu Fati, but ever since returning from injury he’s been completely predictable.

Aside from his incredible goals record, the youngster was instinctive in front of goal. Now he’s just a pale imitation of his former self and that’s really sad to see.

Perhaps if he had take the advice of the club regarding his injury, rather than go his own way, he wouldn’t find himself in such a predicament now.

His confidence is shot to pieces and he can’t buy a goal, but that’s unlikely to worry some of European football’s top clubs who will surely jump at the chance to give the player a new lease of life if he becomes available.

Given his age and potential projection it’s a fair bet that he would secure the most money for the club in transfer terms.

Ferran is another that can’t seem to do anything right, and, as we saw after the missed penalty against Valencia, the effect on the player’s mental state is marked.

We’ve seen flashes of his brilliance this season so we know it’s there, and that might just save him - on this occasion.

Given that both he and Raphinha were both Xavi signings, perhaps, regrettably, it’ll be Barca’s (former) golden child, Ansu, that’s given the old heave ho in July - unless he finds his shooting boots from somewhere and recaptures the form that saw the club hand him the mythical No.10 shirt.