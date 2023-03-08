Barcelona shirts to use Rosalia logo for Real Madrid clash

Barcelona will reportedly see another change to their shirts for the visit of Real Madrid in El Clasico on March 19 in La Liga.

The Catalans will have the logo of Catalan singer Rosalia on their shirts, instead of Spotify, for the visit of their bitter rivals, according to RAC1.

It’s not clear exactly what it will look like but there are some suggestions floating about.

@FCBRAC1



‼️ El Barça lucirá un logotipo de Rosalía en la parte frontal de la camiseta en el Clásico de Liga del Camp Nou, en lugar de Spotify. pic.twitter.com/tgT7ChxCPy — Carpetas Blaugranas (CB) (@carpetasFCB) March 7, 2023

Rosalia was born in Barcelona and is thought to be a fan of the club. The ‘Motomami’ logo seen here is the name of her last album which was released in 2022.

The move comes as part of Barcelona’s sponsorship agreement with the music streaming platformm, with Rosalia the second artist to feature on the team’s shirts this season.

Barcelona used the Drake logo for the trip to the Bernabeu and it’s thought more musicians are set to get the same treatment in the future.