Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo’s one-match ban confirmed

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo’s one-match ban for his red card against Valencia at the weekend has now been confirmed.

The Uruguayan was sent off for a last-man foul in the 1-0 win and there were fears initially he could miss two games and sit out El Clasico.

However, the RFEF’s Competition Committee has now confirmed Araujo will only be banned for one game, ruling him out of Sunday’s trip to Athletic.

The news will be a relief to the Catalans as Araujo is one of the first names on the Xavi’s teamsheet and has been superb against Real Madrid in recent meetings.

Barcelona now face two big games for the international break and victory in both will bring the title into view for Xavi’s side.

Up first is a trip to Athletic on Sunday at San Mames. Ernesto Valverde’s side are ninth in the table but have gone three games without a win.

Barcelona then host Real Madrid at the Camp Nou and will have the chance to extend their lead over Los Blancos with a victory on home soil.