Xavi wants to win La Liga before talking Barcelona renewal

Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that he’s focused on winning titles for Barcelona right now rather than thinking about his own future at the club.

President Joan Laporta revealed yesterday that he’s been thinking about a new contract for the Barcelona coach and wants to secure his future.

Those words were then put to Xavi who made it clear he has other things on his mind right now.

“The president’s words took me by surprise, the president is a friend. Barça is lucky to have a president like him. He is very reliable and he goes for it,” he said. “For me, he is a friend, but first the results and then the renewal. This is not about money or years of contract, but about the fact that I want the club to do well. The day I feel that I am not convincing the players, I will go home.”

Xavi signed a contract that runs until 2024 when he replaced Ronald Koeman as first-team coach in November 2021. The coach remains on course to win the double with Barca nine points clear at the top of the table and into the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.