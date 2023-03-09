Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez ready to return after long spell out injured

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez is ready to make his comeback from injury for Valencia after recovering from surgery.

The loanee went under the knife in January after suffering a fractured metatarsal but is now hoping for some La Liga action this weekend against Osasuna.

Nico has spoken about how he’s feeling ahead of the game and seems to be raring to go out and help out his struggling team.

“I’m very happy to be ready again. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been a tough couple of months, but the time has come and I’m thrilled,” he said. “I’ve been training with the group since last week and I’m happy with how close I’m getting to match fitness. I don’t have any discomfort. Last Thursday was eight weeks after the operation. We have brought forward my return a few weeks and everything went very well.

The midfielder also spoke out about how his time on the sidelines has helped him.

“These moments when you’re out of action for a few weeks help you to grow a lot,” he added. “There are important moments after the operation when you have to make yourself aware that you can’t help the team and set deadlines for yourself in order to come back. I set this week as my goal and was always working towards it. “I’m 100% fit. Today I was talking about it with the coach. Today I felt much quicker and lighter, and I’m picking up more match fitness. Every day I’m noticing it a lot.” Source | Valencia

Valencia start the weekend in the bottom three but can jump out of the drop zone if they take all three points at Mestalla.