Raphinha in top form - FC Barcelona

Raphinha is one of the most in-form players at Barça right now, with the goals and assists flowing like never before. Following his goal against Valencia at the weekend, the Brazilian has eight in total, and nine assists as well.

Jules Kounde is Barcelona's most used outfield player since the World Cup - SPORT

Centre-back Jules Koundé is Barcelona's most used outfield player since the World Cup with a total of 1,418 minutes out of a possible 1,680 (84.4%), close behind goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen, who with 1,470 minutes (87.5%) only missed the Copa del Rey matches against Intercity and Ceuta.

Official: Barça's Araujo suspended for one match, will be back for clásico - SPORT

FC Barcelona can breathe easy. The RFEF's Competition Committee agreed on Wednesday on the sanctions arising from the last LaLiga matchday and decided that defender Ronald Araujo will be suspended for one match.

Lewandowski is fit and firing to start for Barcelona against Athletic Club - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski is back. The Polish striker is fully recovered from his physical problems and will have no problem being in Xavi's starting XI against Athletic Club on Sunday if required. He is even in condition to play all 90 minutes at San Mamés.

Íñigo Martínez and Laporte are Barça's two options to strengthen defence - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta warned that the club will only sign a centre-back this summer if it is a good opportunity. And the Blaugrana already have two candidates to reinforce the backline with a left-footed player, something that coach Xavi Hernández has requested.

Barcelona are making progress on three strategic signings for new project - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced Tuesday that the club are already working on the squad for next season and made it clear that the priority targets will be a striker, a right-back and a centre-back.

The formula Barcelona are studying to sign Brazilian striker Vitor Roque - SPORT

The signing of Vitor Roque has not progressed in recent weeks... which is not absolutely normal, as the key to this operation lies in how to fit it within the Financial Fair Play rules that LaLiga president Javier Tebas imposes on Barcelona.