Barcelona keeping tabs on Uruguayan midfielder Fabricio Díaz - report

Barcelona’s search for low-cost transfer options this summer has reportedly taken them to Uruguay and a certain Liverpool midfielder Fabricio Díaz.

Diario Sport reckon the Catalans have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old for some time and their interest has spiked after some impressive showings in the recent Under-20 Championship.

Diaz was one of the players of the tournament, scoring five goals and notching two assists in eight games as Uruguay finished runners-up to Brazil.

Barcelona have been told it will cost just 6 million euros to land Diaz which seems another reason why the club are interested.

The report claims Barcelona have been searching South America for a new midfielder and have already checked out Danilo, Andrey Santos and Joao Gomes.

Diaz is a far more affordable option and Barca seem to be thinking he can follow in compatriot Ronald Araujo’s footsteps at the Camp Nou.

Barca would therefore look to bring him in to Rafa Marquez’s reserves initially, with the hope he could make the step up to the first team.