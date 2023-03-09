Florian Wirtz to Barcelona rumors are back again

Bayern Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz has long made it clear he’d love to play for Barcelona and those rumors seem to be back again.

Xavi’s side have reportedly spoken to his father and are pretty keen on signing the teenager, according to Diario Sport.

It’s not quite as easy as all that though. Wirtz is contracted to Leverkusen until 2027 and is valued at around 70 million euros - way out of Barca’s reach.

The report says that Barcelona “have asked him for patience” but it’s difficult to see the club making expensive signings this summer, unless some big names are to leave.

Wirtz told Sport Bild back in 2021 that he had dreamed of playing for Barcelona as a child.

“When I was a kid I always wanted to play for Barcelona. Nothing has changed, but until then I still have some time,” he said.

The teenager signed a new contract at Leverkusen last summer. He missed the start of the season after suffering a serious knee injury but returned in January after nine months out.