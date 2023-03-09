Lewandowski gives his verdict on Barcelona DNA

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been talking about the club’s style and says the club must be willing to move with the times.

The Poland international says he’s well aware of the infamous “Barcelona DNA” but made it clear he feels the club must also find other ways to play at times.

“I know that the Barça DNA says that we need to play nice football,” he said. “But we also need to appreciate that football has changed. For example, the way Barça played ten years ago might not work any more. We have to adapt to football and demonstrate the best that we have.”

Xavi has the team on target to win the double this season, and Lewandowski spoke about the chances of picking up silverware at the end of the campaign.

“We have to believe that everything is possible, but it’s still early to think about the two titles. In the League we’re in a good position, but we still have a lot of games to go and we have to show that we can do better than in the games we’ve won 1-0,” he added. “Our goal is to reach the final, but first we must eliminate Real Madrid in the semifinal. For us the most important game to win must be the next one, we are not thinking about what is going to happen at the end of the season.” Source | FC Barcelona

Barcelona head to Athletic next in La Liga, with Lewandowski expected to return to the starting XI after recovering from a hamstring strain.