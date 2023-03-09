 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Barcelona scraping by, Messi and PSG’s depressing week, and the referee scandal

Chatting with Emile Avanessian

By Josh Suttr
Athletic de Bilbao v FC Barcelona - Spanish Copa del Rey Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile recently wrote a piece on Barça Femeni’s Return to Camp Nou and the Bonafide Stardom of Claudia Pina.

This time around Emile and I discuss the recent run of form for Barcelona and how scraping by has treated the fanbase. We chat about the injuries on the pitch and how much we plan on funding for the Joao Cancelo transfer we need this summer. Finally, we chat about the week in the Champions League and some NBA chit-chat.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

