The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are back in action after the international break and begin La Liga’s stretch run with a trip to bottom of the table Elche, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Saturday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre, 40. Aleix Garrido

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 38. Angel Alarcón, 39. Estanis Pedrola

The international break was a costly one for Barça, and the Blaugrana come into this one without Andreas Christensen (calf), Frenkie De Jong (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) due to injury. Xavi will also be without Raphinha, who is suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season.

There are good news however as Ronald Araujo has been given the medical green light after a groin injury, and there are plenty of academy youngsters as midfielders Marc Casadó, Pablo Torre and Aleix Garrido and forwards Angel Alarcón and Estanis Pedrola are called up from Barça Atlètic and the under-19s to provide depth for this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Alonso, Alba; Kessie, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!