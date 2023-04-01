WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO MANUEL MARTÍNEZ VALERO!!! The cozy home of Elche in the beautiful province of Alicante is the site of a crucial La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one after the final international break of the season looking for three more points as they chase their first league title since 2019. On paper this should be easy against the league’s worst team, but Elche have had decent results of late and will try to put up a good fight against the mighty Barça in front of their home fans. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 27

Date/Time: Saturday, April 1, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche, Alicante, Spain

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

VAR: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoechea

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Not Available (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

