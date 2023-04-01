Barcelona coaches and directors counting on Lionel Messi’s return - report

While nothing is assured, FC Barcelona’s coaches and top executives are said to be making plans in which they count on Lionel Messi’s return. Xavi and his staff on the one hand, and club president Joan Laporta, vice-president Rafael Yuste, and sporting directors Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are said to be highly optimistic that Messi will return.

However, Messi’s inner circle is said to be less convinced of the possibility. Regardless, it all comes down to the player himself.

When it comes to planning signings and sales, Barcelona is taking into account the fact that they will need to be very prudent financially if they are to afford Messi’s contract, even if he comes for free.

They are focusing on free signings, such as those of Iñigo Martínez and Ilkay Gündogan, while looking at which players they might make a profit from, such as Ansu Fati.

And while Paris Saint-Germain have not given up on Messi, they are said to be making plans both with and without him. PSG want Messi to stay, that is the priority. But if he were to leave, the Parisians would have a good bit of money to use in making big signings.