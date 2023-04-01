Xavi calls up Gavi’s midfield partner from youth teams

Xavi has called up a few youth players to round out the squad for FC Barcelona’s match against Elche, with one name gaining the most attention: Aleix Garrido.

The nineteen-year-old has been a partner for Gavi at youth level for many years, and it’s hoped he can continue to develop. With Pedri still injured, they hope Garrido can recreate some of his final-third passing - if he gets any minutes.

Nicknamed “the little professor,” Garrido is known for his ability to play the final ball and organize play. It’s due to those qualities that Xavi has called him up. He’s put his injury woes behind and hopes to have a role in the match against Elche.

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, midfielder Marc Casadó, and wingers Estanis Pedrola and Ángel Alarcón have also been called up to cover for Raphinha, who is serving a one-match ban, and the injured players: Ousmane Dembélé, Andreas Christensen, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong.