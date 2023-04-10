The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana can take another step towards the La Liga title when they welcome Girona to the Spotify Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Monday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre, 40. Aleix Garrido

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón, 39. Estanis Pedrola

There are no fresh injury concerns coming out of last Wednesday’s El Clásico which is good news considering just how tough the health situation has been for the Blaugrana, but four key starters are still missing for this one as Frenkie De Jong (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (calf) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) remain out through injury. To fill their spots in the squad Xavi once again calls up four youth academy stars in midfielders Casadó and Garrido and strikers Alarcón and Estanis.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Tuesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!