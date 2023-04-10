WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of another Barcelona La Liga match as the Blaugrana welcome Girona for a Catalan derby looking to effectively end the title race. Barça will go 15 points clear with 10 games to go and take a giant step towards the trophy with a win, but it won’t be easy against a young, dangerous team that will love to spoil Barça’s party at home. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 28

Date/Time: Monday, April 10, 2023, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Tuesday)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Canada, UK, Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

