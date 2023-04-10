The squad for the derby against Girona - FC Barcelona

Avery important game for FC Barcelona is on the horizon, as Monday's match could see them further extend their lead in the league. Xavi Hernández and the squad welcome Girona to the Spotify Camp Nou (kickoff 9pm CEST) for a Catalan derby to fulfil matchday 28 of the domestic competition.

Xavi sees the Girona game as 'even more important' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona coach with his views ahead of Easter Monday's Catalan derby

CD Numancia 0-0 Barça Atlètic: Valuable point - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic are bringing home a point from Sunday's game at the Nuevo Estadio Los Parajitos. They had their chances to beat CD Numancia but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net, but a point at one of the hardest grounds in the league is still an impressive achievement and means they are still in the play-off places.

Trincao keeps shining and Barca lick their lips - SPORT

After a rather negative year at Wolverhampton, Francisco Trincâo has regained his joy and enthusiasm in his native country. Not where he was born, in Braga, but in the capital, Lisbon. At Sporting CP, the winger has once again shown the freshness and talent that he displayed in his early days and that made Barça bid strongly for his services in 2022.

Xavi offers update on Abde's Barça future following Osasuna form - SPORT

Barça coach Xavi Hernández left the door open on Abde's future at Barcelona. He made it clear that he is having a great season in Osasuna but did not guarantee that will mean a place back at Camp Nou.

Revolution in Barça's attack: Vitor Roque, Abde, Carrasco, Aubameyang... - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez's project wants to continue to evolve next season and the idea, if the salary limit allows it, is to revolutionise an attack in which only Robert Lewandowski has kept up the level.