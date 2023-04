Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about Barcelona getting a helping hand from Villareal over the weekend. They now have a chance to create a 15-point gap at the top of the league, will they capitalize today? Then I discuss the report that Lionel Messi is still awaiting a call from Laporta, what’s the holdup? And finally a dive into the Champions League matchups this week and what to look forward to.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and more here.