Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi’s name at Camp Nou again

FC Barcelona fans have once again made it clear they want the GOAT back. The Camp Nou was once again filled by supporters chanting “Messi, Messi” in the tenth minute of their team’s 0-0 draw against Girona.

It’s the third time Lionel Messi’s name has been chanted at his former home, albeit only the second time during a Barcelona match. That’s because the first time it was chanted was during a Kings League match held at Camp Nou.

Regardless of results, the fans want to make it clear they want the Argentine star back. The rumors say that Messi is strongly considering leaving his current team, Paris Saint-Germain.

For Barcelona, it’s not just about whether they can convince the FIFA World Cup champion. It’s all about whether they can free up enough space in their wage bill to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.