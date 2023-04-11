Sergio Busquets tells Barcelona to wrap up the title as soon as possible

Sergio Busquets says Barcelona want to win La Liga as soon as possible after being held to a 0-0 draw by Girona on Monday.

The point means Barcelona extend their lead to 13 points over Real Madrid, but Xavi’s side aren’t at their best right now and this was another underwhelming performance.

Here’s what Busquets made of the result.

“Our objective is to win LaLiga and to do it as soon as possible,” he said. “We have a 13-point margin and we don’t want to lose it. We want to win everything and if Madrid drop points, so much the better.”

Busquets also spoke about his team’s inability to find the back of the net and felt it simply wasn’t their day in front of goal.

“In the first half they had a bit more of the ball.” he said. “They put players inside and we didn’t press well. As the minutes went by, they got stronger and we struggled to make the final pass. “We had chances in the first half, but it wasn’t to be. We lacked the luck and finishing of other days. In the second half, we had a lot of chances, but they closed down with a line of five.” Source | DAZN

Barcelona return to action on Sunday against Getafe in La Liga.