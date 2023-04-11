FC Barcelona News: 11 April 2023; Barca held by Girona, Xavi angry at ‘cheap’ La Liga talk

FC Barcelona 0-0 Girona: One point closer | FC Barcelona

Barcelona moved one point closer to the title with a 0-0 draw at Girona. The Catalans are now 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Barcelona coach Xavi angered over cheap LaLiga title talk | Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi feels his team are not being given enough credit as they head towards the league title this season.

Barcelona fans chant for Messi in tenth minute | AS

Barcelona fans chanted for Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of Monday’s La Liga clash with Girona at the Camp Nou.

Busquets hopes Barça will get injured players back to win Liga quickly | Sport

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is hoping the club can recover their injured players quickly after being held to a disappointing draw against Girona.

Barça would rather sell Ansu than Raphinha or Ferran | Sport

Barcelona would prefer to sell Ansu Fati this summer than either Raphinha or Ferran Torres.

Chelsea make contact with Barcelona’s Gavi | AS

Chelsea have made contact with Gavi to talk about a possible summer move. The midfielder is apparently upset with Barca about the way his contract has been handled.