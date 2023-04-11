Barcelona boss Xavi gets mad over cheap La Liga title chatter

Barcelona boss Xavi wasn’t pleased over the narrative that’s been growing online that somehow this year’s La Liga title race will be cheap. The Blaugrana went 13 points clear at the top of the table despite a wretched showing against Girona. After the match, Xavi made it clear he had a point to make.

“I saw on TV today a programme saying this would be the cheapest league title won in recent years. That both surprises and angers me. We are in the post-[Lionel] Messi era, we’re making a titanic effort and the players are giving everything. “I do not like it at all, but we can’t control it. We value the work that is being done. “If we win LaLiga, we have to celebrate it big time. The feeling is that if Barca win it, it’s not given value, but we give it a lot of importance.” Xavi | Source

Now, if I’m being honest, I wasn’t aware this was a narrative till Xavi brought it up. I understand Barca’s season will always have the cup tie and European shadow over it, but for Xavi to give credence to the insane idea that the La Liga title is underwhelming for some reason isn’t great. This title, assuming it happens, is very impressive.