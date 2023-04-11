 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona midfielder Gavi’s agent - report

Really?

By Josh Suttr
new
FC Barcelona v Girona CF - La Liga Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

We knew this was going to happen, didn’t we? According to a report from AS, Chelsea could be interested in a move for Gavi. So much so that Chelsea reps apparently met with Gavi’s agent in Madrid to start talks and are planning another meeting shortly. Off the bat, it doesn’t make a ton of sense given Gavi’s love for Spain and Barcelona.

However, when you consider that Luis Enrique is one of the finalists for the Chelsea job, this becomes a bit worrisome. I would still bet that Gavi goes absolutely nowhere.

Given the strange financial ground, Barcelona will find itself in this summer, securing Gavi for the long-term needs to be at the top of the list. Let’s hope this rumor goes nowhere.

