Lewandowski says he’s been playing through the pain barrier for Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he was playing through the pain barrier against Girona on Monday after picking up a knock in El Clasico.

There had been reports Lewandowski was suffering with a back problem after a clash with Eder Militao and the striker has confirmed he has been struggling physically.

“I had a blow against Madrid, but I always want to play. In the second half against Madrid it was complicated. I had to ask for the change. Yesterday I woke up and couldn’t walk, but I tried to play without problems,” he said. “We work with the physios. It’s part of football. I always try to be ready for my teammates. The good thing is in the next game I’ll be fine. “On the field I have to play better, but that kick from Militao left my body bad.”

Lewandowski also spoke about the team’s recent slump in form and has urged his team-mates for one last push in the final few weeks of the season.

“We know that the last few weeks we have had some injuries and it has not been easy, but I hope that now we will return to good dynamics,” he added. “The last two games were not perfect, but we have to take a step in the remaining ten games. From me I will try to be at the highest level.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona and Lewandowski have a few days to recover before they take on Getafe next in La Liga on Sunday.