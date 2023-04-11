Lewandowski: Messi’s place is here in Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has joined the growing chorus of Barcelona players urging Lionel Messi to come home this summer.

The Poland international has been asked about the GOAT and made it clear he wants to play alongside him next season at the Camp Nou.

“If he comes back to Barcelona, it will not only be for the fans but for the players something amazing because his place is here in Barcelona,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on ... I hope that next season we can play together because I know that Leo is the guy who can do [create] something from nothing and of course we need those kinds of players, for sure. “For me, I say that Lionel Messi always belongs to Barcelona.”

Barcelona supporters have also voiced their feelings about Messi. Fans have chanted for the return of the GOAT during El Clasico and against Girona in La Liga last night.