Barcelona expect Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to return against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly expecting to have both Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back from injury when they take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday, April 23.

The duo will not feature at the weekend, against Getafe, but have been pencilled in for the visit of Diego Simeone’s side, according to AS.

Both players have been out for longer than first thought. Pedri has not played since February’s Europa League clash with Manchester United, while De Jong’s last game was the 2-1 Clasico win at the Camp Nou.

The return of the duo will be a big boost to Xavi’s side who have clearly missed their injured players over the last few weeks.

The report adds that Andreas Christensen is expected back at the end of the month, either against Rayo Vallecano or Real Betis, but there’s still no definite news on Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona’s France international has been out of action since January and it’s still not clear when he will be ready to make his long-awaited comeback.