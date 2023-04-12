Barcelona offer to extend Xavi’s contract to 2026 - report

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly offered manager Xavi Hernandez a new contract at the club that runs until 2026.

The latest update comes from COPE who reckon a two-year extension is on the table for the former midfielder.

Xavi’s current deal runs until 2024 but both the manager and the president are keen for him to stay on and commit his future to the club.

The manager has said previously he’ll discuss his future at the end of the season, with the coach keen to secure top spot in La Liga first.

Xavi has already scooped the Supercopa with Barca this season but does look set to add the league crown to his trophy cabinet.

Barcelona are 13 points clear with just 10 games left to play, making the Catalan giants overwhelming favorites to be crowned La Liga champions for 2022-23.

Xavi will have work to do over the summer though. The boss needs to trim his squad and is also thought to want to add a few players ready for next season.

Barca will be expected to make a mark in Europe next season after failing to impress at all in the last couple of years in the Champions League.