Recovery session after the draw against Girona - FC Barcelona

After the draw against Girona at the Spotify Camp Nou, which added another point to the lead at the top of the table, the FC Barcelona first team squad were back in today for a recovery session.

21 clean sheets! - FC Barcelona

The 0-0 draw with Girona at Spotify Camp Nou may not have brought three points but it nevertheless extended the lead on Real Madrid to 13 points. With ten games to go, Barça now know that they need to win six of them to be guaranteed a 27th Liga title.

Robert Lewandowski sees winning the title as 'huge' for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The Barça striker discusses the approach for the remainder of the season during the presentation of the 18th edition of the book, 'Relatos Solidarios del Deporte'

Robert Lewandowski: I hope to play with Leo Messi next season - SPORT

The FC Barcelona striker has been clear in his words and has opened the door wide for Leo Messi to return to the Camp Nou Spotify. "For me, Messi will always be part of Barça. If he comes back, not only for the fans, but also for the players, it would be amazing. His place is here, in Barcelona. I don't know what's going to happen, I'm not the person to ask, but I hope we can play together next season, we need this type of player, for sure", he explained to reporters.

Javier Tebas: It's been time for Joan Laporta to give explanations - SPORT

Javier Tebas found out, during his appearance in Gijón, of Laporta's intention to give a press conference next Monday to explain the Negreira Case.

The good news Barca coach Xavi will get in April - SPORT

Barça have been somewhat short-handed at this stage of the season. Absences through injury have been accumulating and the squad has felt it, especially in the Copa del Rey, where they were unable to count on four key players to defend their 1-0 first leg semi-final lead from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jean-Clair Todibo and PSG could net Barca six million euros - SPORT

Jean-Clair Todibo could bring FC Barcelona a decent wedge of money if the expectations that have been generated around the Nice centre-back are fulfilled.

Chelsea trying to snatch Gavi from Barcelona - SPORT

Chelsea have set their sights on signing Gavi. According to Diario AS, the English club wants to take advantage of the fact that the midfielder does not have a professional deal and that, if Barça do not solve their fair-play problems, they could be free in June to sign him at zero cost.

Barça would rather sell Ansu than Raphinha or Ferran - SPORT

The football director, Mateu Alemany, expects a difficult summer if LaLiga finally approves Barça's numbers and allows players to register without exceeding the salary limit barrier. All the club's efforts are now focused on achieving an increase in income and, above all, a reduction in cats that is essential to square the circle. And it is already clear to everyone that it should be sold.