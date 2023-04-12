Gavi yet to receive offer from Chelsea, comfortable at Barcelona - report

Chelsea are said to be interested in one of FC Barcelona’s crown jewels: Gavi.

While it’s true that his agent met with some representatives of the London club, the player himself has not spoken to anyone from Chelsea, according to a new report.

In fact, Gavi feels comfortable at Barcelona, both in terms of the sporting project and his life off the pitch.

He’s doing well ever since breaking through from the youth ranks and progressed into one of the key players both for club and for country. And despite the club’s financial problems affecting his ability to register as a first-team player, there is belief within his camp that everything will be fine in the long run.

It’s rumored that ex Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique will take over as Chelsea’s manager next season. That has made people curious that he could be reunited with Gavi. But at the moment, it is said that Luis Enrique has not asked for Gavi, and again, the player himself is not looking to make a move.

But, it would be wise to heed this warning: nothing is written in stone here, as things can change.