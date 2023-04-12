Ronaldinho voted best Barcelona signing ever

Ronaldinho has been voted as the best signing ever by FC Barcelona fans, followed by Johan Cruyff and Hristo Stoichkov.

The Brazilian earned 44.8% of the vote in the poll, by far the largest amount. Cruyff got a very large share, too, with 23.5%.

It was a big jump down to Stoichkov, who earned 4%.

Ronaldinho was bought from Paris Saint-Germain for €30 million in 2003 and went on to win the Ballon d’Or and the UEFA Champions League with the Catalans.

Cruyff was bought from Ajax for 6 million guilders in 1973, in what was a world record transfer fee at the time. He helped Barça to their first La Liga title in 14 years.

Meanwhile, Stoichkov came from CSKA Sofia for €3 million. He went on to win the Ballon D’Or and was a key figure in the Barcelona “Dream Team” that won the club’s first European Cup and , under the management of Cruyff.

A good number of fans selected “other” - 9.5%, although that didn’t represent one specific player. However, Lionel Messi was the most common write-in. The poll’s designers did not include Messi as an option because he was a youth product of Barcelona. However, he did play for a club in Argentina, Newell’s Old Boys, as a child.

Luis Enrique, Luis Suárez, Dani Alves, László Kubala, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazário, Rivaldo, Neymar, Ronald Koeman, Luís Figo, and Thierry Henry rounded out the list.