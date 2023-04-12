Barcelona want Pablo Torre to go out on loan next season - report

Pablo Torre looks to be heading for talks at Barcelona at the end of the season with regards his current situation at the club.

The midfielder was brought in last summer but has barely played for the first team, managing just 134 minutes so far in 2022-23.

Sport are reporting that Barca will not allow Torre to spend another season on the bench and want him to go out on loan next year.

There were whispers Torre could be loaned out this season, but it seems the youngster wasn’t keen on the idea and was determined to break through into the first team.

That hasn’t happened which means a solution needs to be found. A loan looks the best option, particularly as Torre hasn’t featured much for Barca Atletic this season either.

Torre’s in a bit of a difficult situation right now. He’s clearly a talented player but competition for places in midfield is fierce and he hasn’t been allowed many chances.

More opportunities may come if Barcelona wrap up the title early, but he certainly needs to play more regularly somewhere next season if he’s to avoid seeing his career stall.