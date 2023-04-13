 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona want Yannick Carrasco, but it depends on the money - report

There is already a transfer fee agreed with Atlético Madrid

By Luis Mazariegos
Rayo Vallecano v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander Photo by Flor Tan Jun/Getty Images

FC Barcelona are pleased with Yannick Carrasco’s performances and are keen to sign him in the next transfer window, but it depends on other factors as the club deals with a financial crisis, per a new report from local media.

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid agreed on a purchase clause around 15 million euro during the Memphis Depay negotiations in the past transfer window. The clause is optional, not mandatory, but Atlético do not want to negotiate the price further.

The club sees that as a good price for a good player. But the problem, as always, is the strict salary cap rules enforced by La Liga. Still, the Catalans have time to sort it all out and can trigger the option any time from now until next July.

Atlético, for their part, will invest the transfer fee in Atlético Nacional’s Mateus Uribe.

