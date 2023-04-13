Barcelona pushing hard to sign İlkay Gündoğan on a free transfer - report

FC Barcelona have made signing İlkay Gündoğan one of their targets for the upcoming transfer window, but it won’t be easy as he wants a high salary and Barça don’t have a lot of money left in the budget.

The German’s showing for Manchester City this season have been good, and he could easily find a team willing to give him a huge contract.

It’s understood Gündoğan wants to join, and Barcelona are definitely keen on him as a reinforcement. Barça are keeping their eyes open to many midfielders, but he is the #1 target.

The club will study ways to be able to pay him as much as they can afford to while staying within La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules. However, they hope that the player’s desire to join the club allows him to accept slightly less than what he’d get elsewhere.