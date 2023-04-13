Barcelona’s Chadi Riad wanted by Osasuna - report

Osasuna are reportedly keeping a close eye on Barcelona defender Chadi Riad and could make a move for the defender in the summer.

Riad is a highly-rated defender who has already made his debut for Barcelona and recently received his first call-up to the Morocco national team.

Relevo are reporting that Osasuna are seriously monitoring Riad and have had “several positive reports” about the youngster.

Riad is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 which means the club may have to make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

The youngster could go out on loan, and follow in Ez Abde’s footsteps by joining Osasuna, but may have to sign a new contract before he goes out.

It will be interesting to see what will happen defensively at Barca this summer, particularly with Inigo Martinez keeps on being linked with a move on a free transfer.

Barca also have Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet all due to return from loan spells but none are thought to be part of Xavi’s plans for the future.